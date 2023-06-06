Raymond James Increases SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$11.75

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIL. Cormark dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

