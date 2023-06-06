Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Buys $55,291.60 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) Director Allison A. Page purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 530,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,554. The company has a market capitalization of $202.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRGB. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

