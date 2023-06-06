Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.09.

RRR opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

