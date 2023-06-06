ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.46 million and $4,412.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00339829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000480 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003906 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

