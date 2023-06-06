Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Down 2.3%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 61,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 63,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Rego Payment Architectures Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.

