Renew (LON:RNWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.81) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.19) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Renew Stock Performance

Shares of RNWH stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 721 ($8.96). 68,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,097. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,315.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($6.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 789 ($9.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 709.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 705.67.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

