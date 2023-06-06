Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.26. 305,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 547,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $281,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Replimune Group news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $281,128.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $323,131.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,531,267.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,003,634. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Replimune Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

