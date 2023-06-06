Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.26. 305,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 547,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.
In related news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $281,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Replimune Group news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $281,128.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $323,131.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,531,267.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,003,634. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
