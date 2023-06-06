Revathi Advaithi Sells 56,501 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,474,676.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,533.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51.

Flex Stock Up 1.4 %

Flex stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 2,955,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $26.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Flex

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Flex by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

