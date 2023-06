Reviewing Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) & E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) and Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for E.W. Scripps and Stingray Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.W. Scripps 0 1 1 0 2.50 Stingray Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.75%. Stingray Group has a consensus price target of C$7.83, indicating a potential upside of 98.31%. Given Stingray Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stingray Group is more favorable than E.W. Scripps.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.W. Scripps $2.45 billion 0.28 $195.90 million $1.17 7.09 Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A C($0.22) -17.95

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Stingray Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Stingray Group. Stingray Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Stingray Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Stingray Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.W. Scripps 6.42% 10.30% 2.66% Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

E.W. Scripps beats Stingray Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The company's Scripps Network segment operates national television networks. This segment operates through over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. The company also provides content and services through digital platforms, including the Internet, smartphones, and tablets. In addition, it offers Scripps News, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, which serve as the steward of educational programs. Further, the company provides ION, a national network of broadcast stations and broadcast television spectrum, which distributes programming through Federal Communications Commission-licensed television stations, as well as affiliated TV stations through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms; and consumers DVR product solutions to watch and record free over-the-air HDTV on connected devices. It serves audiences and businesses. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Stingray Group

(Get Rating)

Eguana Technologies, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.