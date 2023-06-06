Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,956,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after buying an additional 13,503,126 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,160 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

