Rinkey Investments Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rinkey Investments reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,336,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,758 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,161.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 135,693 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.