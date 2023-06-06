Rinkey Investments Invests $2.68 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,935,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,811,000 after acquiring an additional 220,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $152.66. 740,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,340. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $153.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

