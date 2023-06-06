Rinkey Investments Makes New $656,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Stryker comprises about 0.4% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $273.33. The company had a trading volume of 551,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.80 and a 200 day moving average of $266.53. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

