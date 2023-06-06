Rinkey Investments Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.6% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.90 on Tuesday, hitting $513.35. 664,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,521. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.65. The company has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

