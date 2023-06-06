Robert Meese Sells 5,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,188 shares in the company, valued at $32,070,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Robert Meese sold 4,600 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $690,322.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Meese sold 763 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $107,453.29.

On Thursday, May 11th, Robert Meese sold 400 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $701,250.00.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,543. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP lifted its stake in Duolingo by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.