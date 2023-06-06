Robert W. Baird Boosts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $400.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE COO opened at $353.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.79. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

