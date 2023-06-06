Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,228,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $57,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. 118,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.