Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 76,521 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,521 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,297. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

