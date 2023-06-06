Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. 278,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,934. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.61.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.