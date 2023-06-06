Roundview Capital LLC Buys 4,216 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.40. 1,678,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,825. The firm has a market cap of $298.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

