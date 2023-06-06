Roundview Capital LLC Has $11.57 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 833,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $441,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,256,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 512,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,609,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,177,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $14.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.07. 2,034,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.47. The firm has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

