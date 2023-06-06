Roundview Capital LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,389,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 657,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,660,000 after acquiring an additional 118,059 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.76. 885,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

