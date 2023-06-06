Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRA stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.86.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. Analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 27,401 shares valued at $1,946,233. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

