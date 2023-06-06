Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after acquiring an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after purchasing an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,392. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

