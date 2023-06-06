Roundview Capital LLC Sells 279 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.94. 806,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,719. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

