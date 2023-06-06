Roundview Capital LLC Sells 8,829 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,695,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,246. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

