Royal Bank of Canada Raises Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Price Target to GBX 1,125

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,125 ($13.99) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Big Yellow Group Stock Up 4.4 %

BYLOF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 811. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

