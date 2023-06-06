Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,559 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 2.45% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUTH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

RUTH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. 728,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

