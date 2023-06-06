Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $82,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Saia by 100.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after buying an additional 162,558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $10.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,227. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

