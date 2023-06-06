Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $123,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,612. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.02 and its 200 day moving average is $172.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.69 billion, a PE ratio of 548.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.