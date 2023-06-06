Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$208.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.16 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.02-0 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.30.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 360,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $7,551,764.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,221,120 shares of company stock valued at $100,069,569. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.