SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stake Reduced by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SB Financial Group

In other news, Director Timothy L. Claxton purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,617 shares of company stock valued at $101,469. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $88.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.81.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

