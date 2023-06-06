SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Increased by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 243,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after purchasing an additional 194,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $224.24. 20,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,177. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $218.61 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

