Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Shares Up 2.6%

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €5.93 ($6.38) and last traded at €5.92 ($6.37). 203,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.77 ($6.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.52.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

