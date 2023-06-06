Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,454 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.15. The company had a trading volume of 609,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,925. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $294.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

