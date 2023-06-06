Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.36. 1,675,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,203. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

