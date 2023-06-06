Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.75. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

