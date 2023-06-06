Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.93. 68,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

