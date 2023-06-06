Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQUNU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQUNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

Aquaron Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Aquaron Acquisition Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify an operating business in the new energy sector. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

