Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.40. 346,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

