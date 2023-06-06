Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $99.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

