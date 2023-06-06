Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 364,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,983,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. 219,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

