Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

NYSE:TKR traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. 151,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,462. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 23.61%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

