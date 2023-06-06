Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,487 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $99,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 363,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,281. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

