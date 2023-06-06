Seeyond Acquires 15,208 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $60.19. 87,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.