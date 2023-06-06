Seeyond Acquires 5,510 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE VMW traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.88. 243,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

