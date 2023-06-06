Seeyond Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Seeyond boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.12. 72,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

