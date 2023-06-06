Seeyond Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Seeyond increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $177.28. The stock had a trading volume of 68,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,725. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.