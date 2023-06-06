Seeyond Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Seeyond raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $521.58 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.70 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.26 and a 200-day moving average of $508.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

