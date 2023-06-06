Seeyond Has $1.32 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Seeyond increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $159,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.3 %

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $28.34 on Tuesday, reaching $1,285.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,139. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,345.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $871.22.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

